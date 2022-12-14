Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,047,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after buying an additional 984,100 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

