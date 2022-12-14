Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 162.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

