Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

