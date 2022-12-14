Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,354 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

