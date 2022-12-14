CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

