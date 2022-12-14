CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $27.76.
CHS Company Profile
