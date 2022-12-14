Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 506 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

