CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

