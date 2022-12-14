Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $372.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.31. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 135,453 shares of company stock worth $2,526,116. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

