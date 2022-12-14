249,000 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.