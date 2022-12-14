Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 9,355 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

