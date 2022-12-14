Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 42.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.