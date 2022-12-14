Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

