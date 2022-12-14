Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 38.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.