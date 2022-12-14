Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCP opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

