Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,349 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Gates Industrial worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Profile



Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.



