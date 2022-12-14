Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Morningstar worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 49.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,264,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,264,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,245 shares of company stock worth $19,804,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

