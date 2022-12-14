SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 8%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
