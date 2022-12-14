SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 8%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

