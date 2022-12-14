Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Up 26.3%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shares were up 26.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 68,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

