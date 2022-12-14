Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416,548 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

