Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,149 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Cannae worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 7.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

