Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

