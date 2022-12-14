Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Frontdoor worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 38.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $38,710,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $12,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

