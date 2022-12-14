6,000 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

