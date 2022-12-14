Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

