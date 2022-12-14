iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,815 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $73,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

