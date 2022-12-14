PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

