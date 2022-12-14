Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

