3,491 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.59.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

