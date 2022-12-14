25,063 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

