8,394 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT Price Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

