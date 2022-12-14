T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 67.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 235.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

