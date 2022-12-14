Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87.

