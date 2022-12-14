Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,109,000 after buying an additional 585,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.