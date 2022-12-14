Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,479,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,062,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

NYSE:UNH opened at $538.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.46 and its 200 day moving average is $520.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

