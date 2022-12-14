Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

