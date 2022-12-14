Inscription Capital LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

