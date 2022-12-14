Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 231,075 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

