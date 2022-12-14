Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 619.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

