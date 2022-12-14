Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 14,977 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

