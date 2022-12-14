Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

