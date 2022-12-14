Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,200 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

