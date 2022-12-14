B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

