Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,010 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.26% of Nexstar Media Group worth $82,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,823. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

