Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $662,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

