B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

