Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

