iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.