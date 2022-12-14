Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.24 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADP opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

