Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.38 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.37, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.10 and a 200-day moving average of $432.92.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

