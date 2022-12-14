Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $352,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

VFC stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

